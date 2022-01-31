'Get well soon Jimin' floods social media after BTS member tests COVID positive post appendicitis surgery

K-pop band BTS member Jimin, who underwent appendicitis surgery on Monday, has been tested positive for Covid-19, the group's agency confirmed. In a statement, Big Hit Music added that though Jimin is experiencing a mild sore throat, he is making a speedy recovery.

Providing further details of Jimin's health status, Big Hit Music elaborated that the BTS member experienced sudden pain in his abdomen along with a mild sore throat on January 30. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and took a PCR test. "Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," the statement read.

According to the hospital, Jimin's surgery was successful, and he is currently recuperating post the procedure. The BTS star will be provided with in-patient treatment for Covid-19 for the next few days, along with post-operative care. Big Hit Music also confirmed that he had no contact with other members of the popular K-pop band during the infectious stages.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Following the news of Jimin's health condition, fans of BTS took to social media to wish their favourite star a speedy recovery. '#GetWellSoonJimin' ruled the trends on Twitter, with fans posting several photographs of the pop star where he can be seen smiling.

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19. Big Hit Music had informed ARMY, BTS fandom, about the same on Weverse. BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, had in November 2021 travelled to the United States for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. Following that, Big Hit Music had announced that the members were taking an extended period of rest, their first since 2019. All members of the hit K-pop band also made their Instagram debut in December, where they often share posts to keep their fans updated about their lives.