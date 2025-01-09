Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film a blockbuster? Here's what we know

Game Changer Early Review: Mega power actor Ram Charan is poised to captivate his fans with Game Changer, a Shankar-inspired commercial action film. Shankar's Tollywood directorial debut, scripted by Karthik Subbaraj, opens globally on January 10 for Sankranthi.

Game Changer Early Review: Mega power star Ram Charan is about to enthral his fans with an out-and-out commercial action film named Game Changer, which screams Shankar. The film, scripted by Karthik Subbaraj, marks Shankar's Tollywood directorial debut and will be released globally on January 10 during the Sankranthi holiday. The film, starring Kiara Advani and Anjali as the two female stars opposing Ram Charan's multiple roles, is a political drama. As advance bookings for Game Changer began to increase internationally, several opinions were posted about how the film was.

In the film, which marks Ram Charan's return to the big screen as a single hero following RRR, the actor demonstrated diversity in his appearance and body language. He portrays a country guy with principles, a politician, an IAS officer, and an IPS officer who challenges the corrupt chief minister to restore order and justice.

Game Changer Early Reviews Flood the Internet Trolls targeted Ram Charan's Game Changer movie, comparing it to past releases and other stars' opening-day earnings. Tollywood is known for its fan battles, and the continuing dispute between the Allu and Mega complexes further fuelled the flames. In addition, the lack of excitement surrounding Game Changer's release elicited conflicting opinions. Fans, however, hope for a blockbuster because the cast and crew are talented. Check out some fascinating tweets below.

Undoubtedly #GameChanger will be a 100% Shankar mark commercial 🔥🔥



Appanna innocence & kindness

Ram Nandan's aggressiveness & intelligence



Can't wait to witness @AlwaysRamCharan in those roles😍🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/Nt4N96OS7g — Rebal Relangi (@RebalRelang) January 7, 2025

Interval Bang of #GameChanger will be pure mass bonanza Festival for Mega Fans 🥵🥵👌👌👌.



Pure Shankar Mark untadi 🔥#RamCharan𓃵 Mass sequence will be at Top Notch 👌👌



Book Mark this tweet ✅

Come back after Ur show 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/OzkA7FNmp0 — Tollymasti (@tollymasti) January 8, 2025

Game Changer Cast

The film stars Ram Charan as K Ram Nandan IAS, Appanna, and Vijay Balram. Kiara Advani and Anjali played the two female leads, while S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sushanth, Jayaram, Praveena, Naveen Chandra, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Murali Sharma, Murali Sharma, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Chaitanya Krishna played important characters in the political drama.

Very Good Start For #GameChanger...WW Advance Gross Crossed 28CR+.....1 Day to go💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/YS8DIbX0Xd — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) January 9, 2025

Game Changer Crew

The film, directed by Shankar, was written by Karthik Subbaraj and has dialogue written by Sai Madhav Burra. S. Thaman wrote the whole sound and music for the film, which was produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zed Studios. Tirru served as cameraman, while Shameer Muhammed and Ruben handled the editing.

