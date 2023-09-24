From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The first look of Rashmika Mandanna in the film was unveiled, and it received widespread acclaim. Her charming and innocent appearance in a beautiful saree struck a chord with fans and audiences alike.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as the National Crush, is soaring high in her career. Known for her captivating performances in movies like "Pushpa," "Geetha Govindam," and "Dear Comrade," the talented actress is now ready to weave her magic once again in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, "Animal," where she shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor.

    Recently, the first look of Rashmika Mandanna in the film was unveiled, and it received widespread acclaim. Her charming and innocent appearance in a beautiful saree struck a chord with fans and audiences alike. Social media was abuzz with excitement over her look.

     

    On social media, one enthusiastic fan traced Rashmika's journey from "Geetha" to "Geethanjali" and noted the significance of the name in her career. Rashmika Mandanna's incredible rise in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable, and her fans eagerly anticipate her role in "Animal."

    Sharing the first-look poster on social media, a fan captioned,
    "Then Geetha to Geetha madam Now geetanjali  This name is your fav mark & lucky mark 
    @iamRashmika
     mam Geetanjali looks so simple & gorgeous Now ready for teaser hope see you in there #rashmikamandanna #animal look"

     

    Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the next awaited movie  Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. The film will release in worldwide cinemas on August 15, 2024.

    Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
