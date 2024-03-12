Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham to release on this date; Check

    The makers of the movie announced the release date of the movie along with the poster through social media platforms. The movie is directed by Romancham fame director Jithu Madhavan.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    The Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie' Aavesham' this year. The makers of the movie announced the release date of the movie along with the poster through social media platforms. The movie will hit theatres on April 11. The poster features Fahadh Faasil holding a burning firecracker in his hand. The movie is directed by Romancham famed director Jithu Madhavan.

     

    The movie revolves around a group of college students who find themselves in a predicament, aided by a local goon. The storyline bears similarities to "Romancham" and is reportedly inspired by real-life events.

    The movie also stars Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidhyarthu, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Pooja Mohanraj, Neeraja Rajendran, Sreejith Nair and Thankam Mohan in the lead roles. Sameer Thahir takes charge of cinematography, while Vivek Harshan oversees the editing process. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

