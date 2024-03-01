Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    FACT CHECK: Elephant dances to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' song from 'Jailer' goes viral, Here's the truth

    A recent video of an elephant dancing to the song 'kaavaalaaa' fooled many into thinking it was real, but here's the truth behind it.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the Rajinikanth-starrer film 'Jailer' gained immense popularity on social media platforms, with Tamannaah Bhatia's appearance in the song adding to its fanfare. However, a recent viral video depicting an elephant seemingly dancing to the tune of Kaavaalaa raised eyebrows and garnered widespread attention.

    In the video, an elephant is seen swaying its head vigorously in sync with the song's rhythm, leading many to believe it was a genuine animal performance. However, a closer examination reveals that the elephant in question is a group of people donning an elaborate elephant costume.

    The video

    The footage appears to have been captured during a local temple festival in Kerala, where participants clad in the elephant costume engage in a dance performance to the tunes of 'Kaavaalaa'. Initially, many viewers mistook the video for genuine elephant behavior, expressing concern over the animal's welfare. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that the video is a staged performance featuring individuals in costume.

    Also read: WATCH: Nita Ambani talks about her roots in Jamnagar, discloses two wishes for son Anant's wedding

    About 'kaavaalaaa' song

    The song kaavaalaaa from 'Jailer' composed by Anirudh Ravichander, emerged as a chart-topping hit, captivating audiences with its infectious beats and catchy lyrics. The song's popularity transcended the realms of the film, becoming a favorite choice for various events and celebrations.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
