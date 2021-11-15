  • Facebook
    Exclusive: Venkatesh Daggubati talks about Mohanlal's role in Drushyam 2 and more

    Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 is a riveting crime drama that is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats with every twist that comes your way.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 8:09 PM IST
    Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati is set to woo his fans on November 25th with his latest film Drushyam 2. The film is a Telugu thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Sethupathy, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies. Drushyam 2 is a sequel to the much-loved and popular Telugu blockbuster Drushyam.

    The film is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 features Mohanlal, Anjali Nair and Meena. The film will release on Amazon  Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories the world over. Besides, Venkatesh Drishyam 2 features Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj and Poorna. 

    About Drishyam 2: The film is a riveting crime drama that is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats with every twist that comes your way. Set six years since the incident of Drushyam. This film delves deep into the life of Rambabu, who is a changed man now. But, a criminal investigation results, threatening the wellbeing of his family. As tables turn, it’s upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping story of deceit, lies and mystery.

    Talking about the film Venkatesh Daggubati said, “We are thankful to all our fans, viewers, as well as film critics worldwide for giving us so much appreciation, love and adoration. The acknowledgement we have won and the cult-status Drushyam did was unique and gave purpose to all of us to take the legacy forward with Drushyam 2."

    “With the sequel, we intend to finally put to rest all theories that our fans have been sharing with us over the years about how and what could have taken place in Rambabu’s life as he strode ahead, having sworn to protect his family. Drushyam 2 will take audiences on an emotional-yet-exhilarating journey, with the twists and turns in the plot that keep the suspense alive, and our viewers yearning for more.” Venkatesh also talked about Mohanlal; he said the superstar asked him about this movie and how the filming was going. Venkatesh went gaga over Mohanlal's work in Drishyam 2, from his dialogues delivery to his expression to his action scene. 

    Jeethu Joseph, the writer and director of Drushyam 2, said: “Drushyam 2 is very close to my heart. Over the years, everyone kept asking me whether we would be coming back with a sequel, and I always knew that I had to bring the epic franchise back to the audience, but I believe everything has its own right time." 

    Joseph also added, "After changing my mind a million times on how to proceed with the story, and eventually working very hard to convert this vision into reality with the support of all my cast and crew, I am now ready to bring this film to our audiences, and we can’t wait to hear their reactions."
     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 8:20 PM IST
