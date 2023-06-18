EXCLUSIVE-Bigg Boss OTT: Bebika Dhurve joins as contestant says, 'I am fearless'

Last night (June 17) OTT season 2 of Bigg Boss began; following the success of its first season, which Karan Johar hosted, the programme has become the talk of the town as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosts for the first time in the OTT format. Bebika Dhurve, a well-known TV serial actress who rose to prominence with the iconic series Bhagya Lakshmi, is one of the contestants in the show.

Who is Bebika Dhurve?

She is well known for her role as Devika Oberoi in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and is now creating waves in the television industry. Bebika, born in Mumbai to a Maharashtrian family, studied dentistry. Along with her excellent dentistry profession, she also competed in the Miss India 2020 pageant, demonstrating her versatility and dedication.

Ahead of the event, actress Bebika Dhurve spoke candidly with Asianet Newsable about her enthusiasm for participating in the show and more.

What motivated you to participate in the Miss India 2020 pageant, and how did that experience contribute to your personal growth?

Being a child who family and friends always underestimated me, I always remained unnoticed in crowds; because of this, I on a quest to find myself, and Miss India 2020 was one of the mediums through which I wanted to prove to myself that I have the potential to do anything in life. And yes, it turned out well for me, and I learned many lifelong lessons that always help me keep going.

Can you tell us about your role as the constant supporter of Lakshmi in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi'? How did you prepare for that character?

In Bhagya Lakshmi, I was shortlisted for Laxmi's character, but Aishwarya Khare was chosen due to more industry experience and a stronger social media profile. She gives light and life to Laxmi, and my character of Devika Oberoi resonates a lot with her. Hence it was smooth.

What made you transition from acting in television shows to participating in reality, shows like Bigg Boss OTT?

I was not treated well and respected by co-actors and even by production heads, plus I couldn't find any reasonable growth in the process, and reality TV is something that I can bare my soul to, and the world would know who I am, and I am fearless about it that's the reason I took up this.

Can you share any memorable or challenging moments you've encountered during your journey in the entertainment industry so far?

Auditioning for Big Boss was the biggest challenge, but I believe I saw that coming.

How do you handle the pressure of being in the public eye, especially with a growing fan base? Do you have any strategies to maintain a positive image?

I want to be honest, real, genuine, and down to earth because that's what people always relate to and will motivate the future generation.