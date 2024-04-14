Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ritika Sajdeh's family ties: The bollywood connection with Seema Sajdeh and Salman Khan

    Discover how Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricket star Rohit Sharma, is connected to Bollywood through her second cousin, Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's brother.

    Ritika Sajdeh's family ties: The bollywood connection with Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    In the world of cricket, the spotlight often extends beyond the players to their families, revealing fascinating connections to other realms of stardom. Such is the case with Rohit Sharma, the renowned Indian cricketer, whose wife Ritika Sajdeh's familial ties lead to an intriguing link with Bollywood.

    Ritika's connection to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood is through her second cousin, Seema Sajdeh, a prominent fashion designer in the industry. Seema's claim to fame, however, extends beyond her professional endeavors; she was previously married to Sohail Khan, the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

    The union between Seema and Sohail in 1998 not only merged two influential families but also marked a significant connection between the worlds of cricket and Bollywood. With Sohail Khan's association with the Khan dynasty in Bollywood, including his illustrious brother Salman Khan, Ritika found herself intricately linked to one of India's most prominent film families.

    The marriage between Seema and Sohail bore fruit in the form of two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan, adding another layer to the familial ties. However, despite years of companionship, the couple faced challenges that led to their decision to separate in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

    While the dissolution of Seema and Sohail's marriage marked a significant personal event, it also underscored Ritika's connection to the tumultuous world of Bollywood. Despite the separation, the familial bond between Ritika and her cousin Seema remains, serving as a reminder of the intricate web of relationships that often transcend the boundaries of profession and fame.

    For Ritika, the link to Salman Khan and his family through Seema Sajdeh offers a unique perspective on the intersection of cricket and Bollywood, two pillars of Indian entertainment culture. As she navigates her own journey alongside her husband Rohit Sharma, Ritika's connection to the glittering world of Bollywood adds an extra layer of intrigue to her life in the spotlight.

    In essence, Ritika Sajdeh's familial ties to Seema Sajdeh and her former husband Sohail Khan serve as a testament to the interconnectedness of India's sports and entertainment industries, showcasing how relationships behind the scenes often shape the narratives that captivate the nation's imagination.

