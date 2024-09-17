Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office

Kangana bought the property for Rs 20 crore in 2017 and opened her Manikarnika Films office there in 2019. It came under fire in 2020 after BMC broke down parts of it due to alleged structural issues.

Kangana Ranaut is currently facing several issues as her co-production and maiden solo directorial Emergency has been put on hold and its release has been postponed due to censorship conflict. Amid all this chaos, the actress also sold off her Mumbai bungalow which was used as the office for her production house Manikarnika Films. During an interview with News18, Kangana revealed why she had no option but to sell it for Rs 32 crore.

“Naturally, my film was supposed to release. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis,” Kangana said.

The house is located in Pali Hill, Bandra, an upscale area of Mumbai. Kangana bought the property for Rs 20 crore in 2017 and opened her Manikarnika Films office there in 2019. It came under fire in 2020 after BMC broke down parts of it due to alleged structural issues. Kangana said she owed compensation for the deconstruction, but she gave up because it was taxpayer money. Kangana recently purchased a new office space in Andheri for Rs 1.56 crore.

Emergency, co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was set to be released in theaters on September 6. Announcing it on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote, "With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience."

Zee Entertainment Enterprises had petitioned the Bombay High Court for the film's release and censorship certificate. A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the CBFC unfairly and illegally delayed the film's censor certificate.



The Bombay High Court stated that it could not ask the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to award the certificate since it would go against the MP High Court ruling. The Court also urged the CBFC to decide by September 18. The next hearing in this case is set for September 19. Although the movie has been cleared with some minor cuts, the makers have yet to set an official release date.

Latest Videos