    Elvish Yadav to file defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in snake venom case, 'Will take this seriously'

    A few days ago, Maneka Gandhi asked for Elvish Yadav's arrest after he was named in a FIR for organizing rave parties using snakes and snake venom.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It all started when Maneka Gandhi, a lawmaker and animal rights activist, accused the YouTuber of delivering snake venom to rave events in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, Elvish declined all the accusations against him and has now vowed to sue Maneka Gandhi for slander. Elvish shared a video in which he criticized the politician for tarnishing his image in one of his recent vlogs, claiming that the truth would be revealed soon.

    The video

    Who is Maneka Gandhi?

    Maneka Sanjay Gandhi is an Indian politician, animal rights activist, and environmentalist. She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of parliament. She is the widow of late politician Sanjay Gandhi. 

    Accusations against Elvish Yadav

    A few days ago, Maneka Gandhi asked for Elvish Yadav's arrest after he was named in a FIR for organizing rave parties using snakes and snake venom. He was also shown holding and playing with a snake in a viral video. 

    The change occurred after an official from People For Animals (PFA) filed a complaint saying that Elvish and other content makers were recording videos using snakes and snake venom at farmhouses in Noida.

    This is not the first time he opened up about the case, earlier on Friday he shared a video statement claiming that the accusations against him are unfounded and devoid of evidence. 

    Meanwhile, Elvish was caught in Kota on Saturday, November 4, and hauled in for questioning. He was eventually liberated.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
