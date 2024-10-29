Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here

Jake Kasdan might return as the director of the film and fans are excited to see the original cast including Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black return to the film.

Good news for Jumanji fans, as the franchise will soon get a new addition, with the fourth movie set to be released on Christmas 2026. Jumanji 3 will be the third movie featuring Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne joined the franchise with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and was also part of Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and now will be back with Jumanji 3 next year.

Jake Kasdan might return as the director of the film and fans are excited to see the original cast including Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black return to the film.

As per a report by Variety, Jumanji 3 will hit theaters on December 11, 2026. The film will be produced by Matt Tolmach, Johnson Kasdan, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

The magic of the board game was revived for the audience with Sony's reboot of Jumanji. It has now turned into a video game that takes the player on an adventurous journey and changes them into different avatars such as Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone, zoologist Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, commando Ruby Roundhouse, and cryptographer Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon. The plot for the upcoming film is not revealed yet, but the fans are eager to know what the new movie has to offer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Karen Gillan talked about the film and said, “I’m sure it’s tricky to wrangle everyone’s schedules, but I haven’t heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we’re all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it’s just a matter of when."

In 2022, Dwyane Johnson also opened up about the third film. He said to the Virgin Radio, “Jake has a very, very special cool idea that for Jumanji 3—could be the finale. But in the spirit of that, it’s really special. I’ll just say that."

