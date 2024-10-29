Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here

Jake Kasdan might return as the director of the film and fans are excited to see the original cast including Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black return to the film. 

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Good news for Jumanji fans, as the franchise will soon get a new addition, with the fourth movie set to be released on Christmas 2026. Jumanji 3 will be the third movie featuring Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne joined the franchise with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and was also part of Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and now will be back with Jumanji 3 next year. 

Jake Kasdan might return as the director of the film and fans are excited to see the original cast including Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black return to the film. 

As per a report by Variety, Jumanji 3 will hit theaters on December 11, 2026. The film will be produced by Matt Tolmach, Johnson Kasdan, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. 

The magic of the board game was revived for the audience with Sony's reboot of Jumanji. It has now turned into a video game that takes the player on an adventurous journey and changes them into different avatars such as Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone, zoologist Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, commando Ruby Roundhouse, and cryptographer Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon. The plot for the upcoming film is not revealed yet, but the fans are eager to know what the new movie has to offer. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Karen Gillan talked about the film and said, “I’m sure it’s tricky to wrangle everyone’s schedules, but I haven’t heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we’re all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it’s just a matter of when."

In 2022, Dwyane Johnson also opened up about the third film. He said to the Virgin Radio, “Jake has a very, very special cool idea that for Jumanji 3—could be the finale. But in the spirit of that, it’s really special. I’ll just say that."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS]

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her Bags over weight limit [WATCH] RTM

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her bags over weight limit [WATCH]

Kanguva Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here ATG

'Kanguva': Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage and friendship in the Kapoor family vkp

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage, friendship in the Kapoor family

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay vkp

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach ATG

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach

cricket Kerala vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Match Heading for Draw scr

Kerala vs Bengal: Ranji Trophy match heading for draw

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon