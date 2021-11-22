Double Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi threatens to not represent nation at Oscars, details inside

Film director Asghar Farhadi has won double Oscars. He had taken to his social media to express his displeasure to question the government. Read to know about the same.

Film director Asghar Farhadi is an Iranian double Oscar-winning director. Now he has launched an attack on Tehran authorities and has threatened to not represent Iran at the subsequent next edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. He had taken to his social media to talk about how can he be associated with a government whose extremist media have not stopped these past years from destroying, marginalising and stigmatising him?

To talk about Farhadi, he divides his time between Iran and abroad and has shot his last film A Hero in the Iranian city of Shiraz. The film is about a prisoner. Previously during an interview with Indian Express he had said that he has explicitly expressed his point of view on the suffering (the state) has imposed for years on the nation. He had made a reference to the repression of demonstrations in January 2017 and to the discrimination against ladies and the governments way of handling the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that if Iran's submission of his film at the Oscars led people to think that he was under the flag, then he states explicitly that it is no problem for him to scrap the decision. He has also said that he neverfelt the least affinity with the attitude of the government and backward thinking even though, he has never spoken until now because of the persecution that he had to suffer.

He further stated that his passport was confiscated at the airport many times and interrogation sessions were organised. His 2011 movie The Separation had won an Oscar and Golden Globe under the best foreign-language movie. It was in 2017, when he had won another foreign-language Oscar with The Salesman. He also said that Iranian newspapers had mixed reactions to his letter. What do you feel about Farhadi's perspective?