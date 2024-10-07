DJ Alan Walker wows fans with RCB anthem at Bengaluru concert [WATCH]

The crowd let out loud cheers as soon as the famous RCB song started playing, expressing the love and passion Bengaluru has for its IPL team.

World-famous DJ Alan Walker surprised fans in Bengaluru by playing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) theme song during a riveting performance. The crowd's love of music and enthusiasm for cricket came together with the surprise addition of the popular anthem of their favorite IPL team.

Even though the team has not won an IPL trophy yet, the fans never fail to show their love and the support keeps expanding every year. The crowd of Bengaluru is known for being one of the most loyal, loud, and, enthusiastic fans. They are vocal when it comes to depicting their support for their team and always show up to the stadiums to cheer and hype the players at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, often referred to as the "Fortress."

Thus, at his most recent concert in Bengaluru, DJ Alan Walker added a special song to surprise cricket lovers. Walker sang "Team Side," a song he wrote specifically for the RCB team. Last year, he was invited by the franchise to the official release of the song.

The crowd let out loud cheers as soon as the famous RCB song started playing, expressing the love and passion Bengaluru has for its IPL team. Several videos from the concert went viral on social media. Many fans praised Alan Walker for embracing the cricket culture of Bengaluru and honoring RCB.





Several users online commented on the video, expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "The atmosphere in Bengaluru must be electric! Hearing "RCB, RCB" chants while Alan Walker plays the RCB song is a perfect match for the team's passionate fans. It’s moments like these that make cricket truly special! Let's go, RCB! #RCB #CricketFever"

Another user wrote, "What a moment! The RCB chants mixed with Alan Walker playing the RCB song must have created an electric atmosphere! Such a beautiful celebration of the team's spirit!"

