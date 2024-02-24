Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Director Rajkumar Periasamy shares insights into Sai Pallavi's role in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran; Read on

    The first teaser for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming project 'Amaran' was revealed,showcasing the courageous story of major Mukund Varadarajan

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Director Rajkumar Periasamy recently shed light on the highly anticipated film Amaran, unveiling exciting details about Sai Pallavi's pivotal role alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The movie, centered on the valorous narrative of Major Mukund Varadarajan, has already captivated audiences with its adrenaline-pumping teaser and first-look poster released a day preceding Sivakarthikeyan's birthday.

    Rajkumar Periaswamy talks about Amaran

    In an exclusive interview, Periasamy delved into the depth of Pallavi's character in Amaran, emphasizing the challenges and nuances she brings to the narrative. He revealed that crucial scenes between Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan would be pivotal in driving the story forward, promising audiences a captivating cinematic experience filled with high-paced action sequences and dynamic dance numbers.

    Periasamy expressed his satisfaction with Pallavi's dedication to her craft, commending her meticulous approach to understanding the intricacies of her character. He applauded her ability to seamlessly transition between scenes, embodying the required emotions with authenticity and precision. Periasamy further praised Pallavi's professionalism, noting her efficiency in executing multiple scenes in a single day.

    Moreover, Periasamy shared insights into Pallavi's collaborative process, highlighting her engagement with the script and her proactive approach in seeking clarification on character motivations. He revealed the positive feedback received from veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who expressed delight with Pallavi's performance, citing her discerning choice of roles and her ability to elevate each character she portrays.

    More about Amaran

    Despite maintaining secrecy surrounding specific plot details, Periasamy assured fans of a riveting cinematic experience with Amaran, boasting a stellar ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and others. The film, jointly bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, has already generated significant buzz, with Netflix securing its OTT rights.

    Sai Pallavi's upcoming films

    In addition to her role in Amaran, Sai Pallavi's upcoming films include Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya and the highly anticipated Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan awaits the release of his film Kottukaali, marking his debut as a producer at the prestigious 74th International Berlin Film Festival.

    As anticipation mounts for Amaran, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Sai Pallavi's captivating portrayal alongside Sivakarthikeyan in this action-packed thriller, promising a journey of courage and valor on the silver screen.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
