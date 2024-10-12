Did you know THIS actor adopted an elephant in Raha’s name? Alia Bhatt reveals all

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    People make several sweet gestures to show their love; however, one Alia Bhatt has recently revealed in an interview that an actor has adopted an elephant in the name of her daughter Raha Kapoor.

    Alia Bhatt worked with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the global hit film "RRR." In a candid chat with Suresh Productions, the 31-year-old actress shared that the three did not get a chance to spend time together during the filming; however, the actors got closer during the promotions of the film. “Tarak, Ram Charan, and I, we couldn’t spend a lot of time together on the sets of RRR due to different schedules, but around promotions, we became very close," she said.

    She also revealed that her co-star Ram Charan adopted an elephant in the name of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor. She shared, "This is a very funny story. A month after Raha was born, I had stepped down to walk for a bit. Suddenly, I had someone coming and telling me, ‘Ma’am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant.’ I was stunned. I was like, ‘Anything can happen: I might have a giant elephant walking in my building right now.’”

    “It wasn’t a real elephant. It was a wooden elephant he sent after he adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha’s name. It was such a sweet gesture by him. We call that elephant: Ele, and have kept it near our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha often hops on to it and plays," she added.

    Ram Charan has always been vocal about his appreciation for Alia Bhatt and her acting talent. In a conversation with Mid Day, Ram said, “I have been an admirer of her work since Highway. After Raazi, I became her fan. After working with her, I understood why people love her so much. There were times when I didn’t get my Telugu lines properly, but she got them bang-on. She was a thorough professional.”

    In the meantime, Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt are seen together in Jigra. Karan Johar and the actress co-produce the film, which is directed by Vasan Bala. Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is competing against the movie at the box office. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt is filming Alpha, her YRF spy-verse movie.

