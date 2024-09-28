Did You Know THESE 5 star actresses turned down offers for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been released, in which Vidya Balan is once again seen in the role of Manjulika. But do you know that before working in this film, 5 heroines refused to do it, including two ex-girlfriends of Salman Khan?

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser has been released. Vidya Balan, who played the lead role in the first part i.e. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', has returned as Manjulika in the third part. This horror-comedy film has been one of the audience's favorite franchises since the first part. But do you know that if an ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan had not turned down the offer of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', perhaps Vidya Balan would never have been a part of this film? Well, if we look at both the previous parts of the film, then 5 heroines, including two ex-girlfriends of Salman Khan, have refused to work in this blockbuster franchise. Let's know about these five heroines...

1. Aishwarya Rai refused to become Manjulika

According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai was the makers' first choice for the role of Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. They even offered her this film. However, it is said that Aishwarya was not sure whether she would be able to play the role of a ghost. That's why she refused to work in the film. Some reports also state that Aishwarya Rai turned down this role due to work pressure.

2. Makers also wanted to bring Rani Mukerji in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Reports also claim that when Aishwarya refused to do 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', the producers approached Rani Mukerji for this role. But it is said that she too was not ready to do this role. Because she too had doubts about playing the role of a ghost. Vidya Balan was cast in this film after Aishwarya and Rani refused.

3. Katrina Kaif was offered 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Ameesha Patel played the role of Radha in the first part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. But it is said that Salman Khan's so-called ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif was the first choice for this character. However, she refused to do this role.

4. Shraddha Kapoor was offered 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The makers had offered Shraddha Kapoor, who left her mark in the hearts of the audience with the horror-comedy franchise 'Stree', the offer of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. But due to her busy schedule, she refused to do this film.

5. Sara Ali Khan was also offered 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

According to reports, actress Sara Ali Khan was offered the lead role in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. But at that time she was shooting for 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan and due to this she turned down this role. Later this role went to Kiara Advani.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to release on Diwali

The first part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was directed by Priyadarshan, while the second part was directed by Anees Bazmee. Anees Bazmee has also directed the third part of the film. Apart from Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, the third part also stars Tripti Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in important roles. The film will be released this year on Diwali in November

