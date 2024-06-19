Did you know Alia Bhatt is NOT ALLOWED to dress up Raha? Ranbir Kapoor has taken charge of her outfits

On November 6, 2023, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby daughter named Raha. She has received a lot of affection since the couple posted images of her online. The two seldom miss an opportunity to talk about Raha, and in an interview, Alia was asked what shocked her about Ranbir after he became a father. The 'Raazi' actress stated that nothing surprised her, as she had always believed he would make an excellent father. She also discussed Ranbir and Raha's friendship, which is lots of fun; they enjoy being together and upsetting each other.

Who dresses up Raha?

Alia went on to claim that the only thing that surprised her was Ranbir's attention to care in dressing their baby, Raha. She explained that she frequently asked Ranbir how Raha should dress for a given occasion. Alia added that Ranbir would come browse her wardrobe and pick out her outfit for the day. She said that she had delegated the job of dressing Raha to him.

How Ranbir entertains Raha

Not only that, but Alia explained how Ranbir comes up with unique ways to entertain their newborn girl, Raha. She stated that while she is responsible for putting the baby to sleep and nurturing her, Ranbir is in charge of devising new ways to entertain her. Alia stated that she could not have imagined Ranbir learning the facts in such novel ways.

