Did Rashmika Mandanna forget her roots? Actress gets trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Rashmika Mandanna recently came under fire and was made fun of for her remarks regarding Kannada hit Kantara. In a lengthy message, the actress also broke her silence about receiving "hatred."

One of the most well-liked actresses in the South is Rashmika Mandanna. She has a sizable fan base, but in addition, to support, she frequently faces abuse from trolls. Recently, the actress was the target of trolls for her response to Rishab Shetty's international phenomenon Kantara, which transcends all linguistic barriers.

Rashmika Mandanna has lately been under fire and ridiculed for her remarks against the popular Kannada movie Kantara. When questioned recently about her response, the Goodbye actress admitted that she hasn't seen Kantara yet.

At the airport, the South's most sought-after female target for photographers was questioned about Kantara and if she had seen the film.

When she stated that she had not yet, she was bombarded with criticism for disrespecting her elders and "forgetting her roots." Unknown to most people, Rishab Shetty is the one who gave Rashmika Mandanna her big debut in the movie business with the movie Kirik Party. The movie not only became a hit but also provided the actress with a runway for success.

A fan on Twitter wrote, "U didn't wished for Kannada rajyotsava and u didn't even watched Kantara, the director who brings u into the Industry...We don't want u in Kfi,,,Plz sty wherever u r...Get lost...Cover drive hodid saku.. bidu el keloke yaru illa.."

Another user tweeted, "I don't comment on her personal but what about gratitude towards kirikparty team which lifted her career to next level she doesn't know the production name she didn't wish Charlie but she wishes other languages movies she didn't wish Kantara when whole India celebrating the movie."

Kantara magic, starring and directed by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, has been a great box office hit and has been seen all across the country. Recently, the film received accolades from elite members of the cinema community, including his idol Rajinikanth. Rishab Shetty wrote and helmed the movie.