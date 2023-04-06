Did Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah propose Urvashi Rautela? Fans wonder how Rishabh Pant would feel (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela has already been linked to Rishabh Pant as his ex-girlfriend, whereas the recent cricketer connected with her is Pakistan’s Naseem Shah. Although the Pakistani claimed that he initially did not know her, he has probably proposed to her for marriage.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has a soft cricket connection, as she happens to be the rumoured ex-girlfriend of young Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant. The two have been in the news lately, with the cricketer accusing her of stalking him. However, Urvashi has found a new cricketing admirer for herself, and that too from Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah was asked about Urvashi, to which he said he barely knew her. “I only focus on the game ahead. I’m currently smiling at your question. I am not aware of who Urvashi Rautela is. People generally send me videos [of her], but I seldom know [about her]. I hardly have anything special in me, but I am thankful to people coming to watch cricket and giving respect.”

Meanwhile, in a contemporary video, Naseem said, “Dulhan [bride] is ready.” Quickly, fans began to assume that he would tie the knot with Urvashi, as it was a proposal for her. However, some users started commenting that it was alarm bells for him, considering that Pant would now target him during India-Pakistan matches.

While one user wrote, “Beta ab international cricket Rishabh se Bach lena [Save yourself from Rishabh now]”, another noted, “Rishabh: iska toh game bjana pdega re [I have to take care of him]”. On the other hand, one user remarked that the video had been edited, writing, “He answered to another question about the Dulhaan thing, and you guys edited that clip with this and put all together to make it viral”.