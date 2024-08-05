Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Malaika Arora unfollow ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram? Here's what we know

    Malaika Arora unfollowed Arbaaz Khan during his birthday celebrations with his second wife, Sshura Khan. The former couple no longer follow each other on Instagram. They separated in May 2017.

    Did Malaika Arora unfollow ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Malaika Arora unfollowed Arbaaz Khan on Instagram. Although Malaika co-parents her son Arhaan Khan with ex-husband Arbaaz, she no longer follows him on social media. It is worth mentioning that Malaika was following him until a few weeks ago, and she remained on his list of followers when he married for the second time last December.

    Her social media activities came to light after she failed to wish Arbaaz a happy birthday and did not respond to his post about it. Arbaaz turned 57 on Sunday. On the occasion, his wife Sshura Khan posted a compilation of hilarious videos of the actor dancing, as well as a heartfelt birthday message. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

    On the occasion, his wife Sshura Khan posted a compilation of hilarious videos of the actor dancing, as well as a heartfelt birthday message. She wrote, “Happy birthday Arbaazzz♥️ Not a day goes by dull with u being around, your witty jokes, your craziness, your hilarious dancing moves . From praying with u to fighting with u every moment is so special. Ur loyalty ur love ur dedication ur respect is commendable. From your dimples to wrinkles I will be there with you. Love you Mr Khan to infinity and beyond ♥️♥️.”

    Arbaaz replied, “Hahahaha who said love is just blind love you baby ❤️.” Check out the video below:

    Meanwhile, Malaika is enjoying a trip in the Maldives with her pals. The actress has shared photos from her trip on social media. One of the photos shows her enjoying the scenery while swimming in her room's infinity pool. She also showed a glimpse of her chamber and posed with a dish of fruit.

    Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998. Their surprise split announcement occurred in March 2016, and the couple was formally divorced in May 2017.

