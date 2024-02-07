Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is directing the film 'Lal Salaam' which will hit the theatres on February 09, 2024.

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is all set to release her upcoming film 'Lal Salaam' and ahead of the film's release, her ex-husband and actor Dhanush gave a shoutout to the film. While he sent his best wishes, he decided to skip mentioning his ex-wife's name and just congratulated Rajinikanth.

Dhanush's X post

Also read: Karan Johar shares pictures from his children Yash, Roohi's birthday celebration; pens emotional note

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa separated ways in January 2022 and announced their split through a post on Instagram. In their joint statement where they stated that after 18 years of their togetherness as friends, couple, parents, and well-wishers they decided to separate paths.

About 'Lal Salaam'

'Lal Salaam' marks Aishwaryaa's return to directing and the film stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar. Rajinikanth makes an extended cameo appearance in the film and it will hit the theatres on February 09, 2024.