Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 5 Actors who opened up about their struggles with mental health

Several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, have bravely opened up about their struggles with mental health, sharing personal experiences to raise awareness and reduce stigma.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Many Bollywood actors, like their Bollywood counterparts, have faced mental health struggles due to various reasons, including personal and professional challenges. Their openness about these issues helps raise awareness and encourages others to seek help without shame.

These are some celebs' names:

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone became one of the first Bollywood stars to openly discuss her battle with depression. She later founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding it in India.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma bravely shared her struggle with anxiety, emphasizing that it's a biological issue. She advocated for treating mental health with the same importance as physical health, and she urged people to openly talk about it without shame.

3. Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh took a break from music due to battling bipolar disorder. He opened up about the darkness he faced during that time and how he struggled with daily life until medical treatment helped him overcome it and return to his career.

4. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra revealed her experience with depression in 2014-15, triggered by professional and personal setbacks. She shared how support from close friends and family helped her through the toughest phase, and how she eventually chose to heal on her own.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan battled depression after a shoulder injury in 2010, which affected his mental well-being. He has since overcome it and reflected on how his inability to express emotions led to misinterpretations, but now feels renewed and energized.

