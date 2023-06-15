D Imman performs last rites of Tamil actor Prabhu who died of cancer

Leading composer D. Imman conducted the last rite's of Prabhu at his funeral after the supporting actor went away from cancer.

Leading composer D. Imman officiated at Prabhu's funeral after the supporting actor went away from cancer. Fans and celebrities were inspired by Imman's six-month commitment to covering the costs of the cancer treatment. Prabhu has appeared in supporting roles in more than 100 films, including Suraj's "Padikadhavan," which stars Dhanush and Tamannaah in the lead roles. He had apparently lost contact with his family and had no one to turn to when he was sick with cancer.

After Imman had given the necessary assistance, Prabhu passed away after a protracted battle with the illness. At the Chennai crematorium, he also pretended to be a family member and lit the lifeless remains on fire.

The musician tweeted: Actor Prabhu (Padikkathavan and Numerous other films) is no more with us. He had suffered from stage 4 cancer. And Ascended to the other world this morning.Doctors,nurses,social activists tried their level best to retrieve him.But couldnât. Rest In peace brother. My heartfelt condolences."