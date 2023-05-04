Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to be re-released across theatres; here's why

    MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a blockbuster hit when it hit the theatres in 2016, while Sushant Singh Rajput's acting was critically acclaimed. Fans can live the magic again as the movie will be re-released across Indian theatres. Here's more.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 4, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    There is barely any doubt that MS Dhoni is India's most successful leader. Having won three ICC titles with Team India and propelled the side to the number one ranking in the Tests, he opened the doors of Indian domination and made India a powerhouse that it is well-known for today.

    Dhoni was so successful as a captain that he inspired many young athletes in cricket and across sports nationwide. Consequently, his life was portrayed on the big screen through a biopic named MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, released in theatres globally in 2016, as the late Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role of MSD in the movie.

    While the film was a super-duper hit, it is now accessible on the OTT platform Hotstar. However, the movie makers have decided to give the flix another go in the theatres. It is set to be re-released on May 12 nationwide in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The biopic also stars Kiara Advani as Sakshi (Dhoni's wife) alongside Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher.

    Disney Star Studios head Bikram Duggal said, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an exceptional film for Star Studios but also for Indians worldwide, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans nationwide another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen."

