    Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025; fans take to social media to express their feelings

    The 44-year-old artist made the disclosure during a special broadcast on BBC Radio 2. Martin stated that their final official record will be released in 2025, and that after that, they will merely tour, and the Coldplay discography will come to an end.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 1:45 PM IST
    Chris Martin, the vocalist of Coldplay, has stated that the band would cease releasing new songs in 2025. The 44-year-old artist made the disclosure during a special broadcast on BBC Radio 2. Martin stated that their final official record will be released in 2025, and that after that, they will merely tour, and the Coldplay discography will come to an end.

    Martin is the frontman for the band, which also features Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. Coldplay's ninth studio album, 'Music of the Spheres,' was released in October of this year. The band is planning a global tour for next year. Martin had stated at the time of the album's release that the band may call it quits after three more albums.

    Martin clarified that this is not a joke. Coldplay's debut album, 'Parachutes,' was released in 2000, and was followed by A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), Viva la Vida (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019).

