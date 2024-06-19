Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away due to lung damage

    Sirish Bharadwaj was married to Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter Sreeja but were divorced in 2014.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law, Sirish Bharadwaj passed away at a private hospital. He reportedly died as a result of a lung damage. Actor Sri Reddy confirmed the news of his demise. She tweeted a photo of Sirish with Sreeja and their daughter, Nivrithi, and added, "Rest in peace, Sirish (sic)"

    It was alleged that he was being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His family and the hospital have yet to release a comment. 

    About Sirish and Sreeja

    Sirish was married to Sreeja, Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter. They eloped and married in 2007 when he was 21 and Sreeja was 19 and their family opposed the marriage. Sreeja and Sirish have a daughter named Nivrithi.

    In 2011, Sreeja filed a dowry harassment claim against Sirish and his family. They divorced in 2014, and Sreeja reconciled with her own family. Sirish entered politics, and he and Sreeja later remarried.

