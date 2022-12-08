Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Malaika Arora do stand-up comedy? Will she be able to make fun of herself? Read this

    Malaika Arora hints at wanting to experiment and try her hands at stand-up comedy. In the latest episode, audiences will witness Malaika take up stand-up comedy and challenges herself like never before!

    Can Malaika Arora do stand-up comedy? Will she be able to make fun of herself? Read this
    Malaika Arora, the legendary queen of Bollywood, has experienced it all—relationships, glitz, and more. Malaika Arora, a gorgeous and inspirational superstar who has won millions of hearts with her amazing dancing skills and captivating charisma, makes her eagerly anticipated digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Moving In With Malaika, an all-new, exclusive show on Hotstar Specials, will allow her to open up about her life to viewers through unfiltered conversations. The series, made by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, is now available to stream.

    The fearless diva has no qualms about trying her hand at new and unique things. In the upcoming episode, audiences are set to witness Malaika take up stand-up comedy and challenges herself like never before!

    On trying stand-up comedy and preparing for it, Malaika Arora said, “well, with regards to Films, scripts etc, I’m still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge..But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part. Sumukhi and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late night voice recordings. She gave me homework and i practiced it in front of the mirror. You know, if you have to be a stand up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That's what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge.” 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure only on Disney+ Hotstar

