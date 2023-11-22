Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties

    BIGHIT Music released a statement revealing that the worldwide popular K-pop singers are preparing for their military service and that further information will be shared shortly.

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have begun the process of enlisting in the military. BIGHIT Music released a statement on Tuesday revealing that the worldwide popular K-pop singers are preparing for their military service and that further information would be shared shortly.

    The statement

    A statement was released by BIGHIT Music that read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We'd want to let our followers know that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have begun the military enrollment procedure. The musicians are getting ready to start their military service. We will provide you with further updates as they become available. We ask that you continue to love and support RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they finish their military service and return safely. Our company will go to great lengths to help our artists. Thank you very much.”

    They also shared a picture of the BTS gang and stated that they will reunite in 2025

    The picture

    Why does BTS serve the military services? 

    For those who are unfamiliar, all Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military for around 20 months. There was no exception for the members of the famed K-pop group BTS. BTS members Jin and J-Hope also enlisted in the military last year and their mandatory military service will finish in 2025.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
