Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt’s first look leaves fans stunned, social media flooded with appreciation

On Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday, the first teaser introducing Isha from her upcoming film Brahmastra was released. Watch the video here.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra co-star, sent her a really lovely birthday message. Team Brahmastra celebrates Alia's special day by releasing the first pictures from the highly awaited film — a montage of Alia Bhatt's character Isha from the flick. Amitabh Bachchan's birthday present for the actress, who turns 29 today, is a never-before-seen poster of Alia as Isha.

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Iss Janamdin ke avsar par, milte hai unse jinke aane se chaar chaand lag jaate hain (on the occasion of this birthday, meet someone who magnifies everything around her by four-fold)" –Amitabh Bachchan means Isha of course. Still, these words are readily applicable to the lively Alia Bhatt herself.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's post Alia's poster saying: "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha," Alia Bhatt captioned it. Here's the montage of Alia as Brahmastra's Isha:

Brahmastra is a superhero film trilogy that has been in the works for a long time. Based on Hindu mythology, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, who are dating; Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi. Part One: Shiva, the first of the three films will be released on September 9.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is also Ranbir and Alia's friend. The movie also has Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan is believed to have a cameo.