Bob Biswas trailer: Amitabh Bachchan reviews son Abhishek Bachchan's next movie

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Bob Biswas. The movie is a spin-off to Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani film, which has been a blockbuster movie. Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the movie.

One of the most famous characters from Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani film which was a blockbuster film was Bob Biswas. Bengali actor Saswatsa Chatterjee had played the role of Bob in the 2012 crime thriller film. The spin-off movie will see Abhishek essay the role. The trailer of Bob Biswas is out now, and it will surely leave you stunned.

For Abhishek, receiving appreciation from the fans for his movies is a big thing but getting praise from the family is extra special. Lately, this has happened with the actor. His father, Amitabh Bachchan, reviewed the trailer. On seeing his son play the role of Bob Biswas, the senior actor was quick enough to express his feelings on social media. Amitabh took to his Twitter handle to write that he was proud on the fact that Abhishek was his son.

In the trailer we are shown the character and have been told that he has lost his memory and does not remember anything. Her was also told that he was a hired murderer. When he is again hired to kill, he starts questioning his moral ethics. The trailer shows that Bob could be lying about his mental state to all.

To talk about Bob's character that was played by Saswata Chatterjee, the spin-off to the film has been a long request by the fans of Sujoy's movie Kahaani. The character that had made a small appearance in Vidya's movie had a significant impact as the cold-blooded killer had posed as an insurance agent.

It was his forgettable everyman appearance that really surprised the audience. Bob Biswas the movie also has the stellar cast of Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and Samara Tijori. The movie was directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.