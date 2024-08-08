Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will allegedly feature actresses Rithu Choudhary, Sana, Anil Geela, YouTuber Yadam Raju, Anjali Pavan, and more. The show is expected to start its journey from September 8. It will be aired on Star Maa. 
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    The iconic reality program Bigg Boss has completed seven seasons in Telugu and is currently preparing for its eighth season. Pallavi Prashanth won the past season, with serial actor Amardeep coming in second place. The preparations for the forthcoming season are presently in full swing. Fans are anxiously awaiting the commencement of Bigg Boss Season 8. The team just launched a promotional film, which has boosted their enthusiasm. Several theories have circulated that this season would be even more remarkable, heightening fans' interest.

    The teaser revealed that actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will continue to host the show. According to sources, additional attention was taken in selecting the candidates this time to ensure the season's success.

    Amidst all of this, many theories are floating on social media about the final list of competitors who will appear on the show. The list allegedly includes celebrities such as actress Rithu Choudhary, actress Sana, Anil Geela, YouTuber Yadam Raju, Anjali Pavani, presenter Vindhya Vishaka, Kiraak RP, and actress Gayatri Gupta.

    Other names on the list are newsreader and anchor Kalyani, actress Rekha Boj, organic farming specialist Nethra Reddy, serial actor Indraneil Sengupta, actors Abbas and Rohit, musician Saketh Komanduri, and Femina Miss India Telangana 2023 Urmila Chauhan. Resorts have already confirmed many of these people. The show's production crew has yet to reveal the official list.



    The Bigg Boss crew is apparently planning some innovative promotions to generate major fan interest. They want to produce a series of promotions to generate attention. The video was uploaded with the caption "Bigg Boss is back." The exhibition is slated to begin its voyage on September 8. It will air on Star Maa.

    You may also watch it on the OTT service Disney+ Hotsar. According to reports, over 200 individuals applied, with just 20 candidates selected.

