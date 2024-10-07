Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi reveals new theme 'Men vs Women', FIRST elimination in 24 hours

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 premiered with an episode hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The actor introduced a new theme and stated that the first elimination will take place in 24 hours.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 started on a high note, with Vijay Sethupathi hosting the first episode on October 6. The actor, who is hosting the event for the first time, greeted all 18 candidates. Before introducing the participants, he took viewers on a virtual mansion tour. The topic for Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 is Men against Women. The home is also divided into two sections that men and women will occupy.

Vijay Sethupathi was a delightful emcee. He smiled when posing challenging questions to the participants and told the contenders he would call them out if needed.

The first ad for Bigg Boss Tamil 8 was released on October 8 and stated that the first elimination would occur in 24 hours.

When a few participants entered the house on October 6, Bigg Boss challenged them to choose between two areas: one with access to single beds and the other to the kitchen.

Vijay Sethupathi's informal discussions with Maharaja star Sachana Namitas, Gaana singer Jeffrey, and presenter Muthukumaran were uplifting. His harsh interrogation of actor-director Ranjith about his controversial film Kavundampalayam, which advocated numerous regressive issues, was also acclaimed.

Vijay Sethupathi added a new dimension to Bigg Boss Tamil 8, and viewers are excited to watch how the program evolves over the following 100 days.

