Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jaanmoni Das crowned as new captain of the house

    Sreethu Krishnan, Nora, and Jaanmoni Das were selected for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced 'No Eviction' this week following the exit of Rocky and Sijo. Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo. Later, Sijo was shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jaanmoni Das crowned as new captain of the house rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, the selection of a new captain took center stage. The captain holds significant authority within the house, especially during the free nomination phase. This week Jaanmoni Das has been selected as the new captain of the house.

    Sreerekha was entrusted with explaining the rules of the task as the new captain. Sreethu Krishnan, Nora, and Jaanmoni Das were selected for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, dramatic events took place in the Bigg Boss Malayalam season last week as Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo. Later, Sijo was shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Following this, Bigg Boss announced that there would be no eviction this week.

    The recent updates suggested that the much-awaited wild-card entry will happen this week. However, the official declaration has not been received yet. The show has frozen the voting lines by canceling the eviction nomination this time. Bigg Boss also announced that the nomination will be made next week.  The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes' RKK

    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes'

    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days

    Here's why Anil Kapoor is not on talking terms with brother Boney Kapoor, 'He got angry..' NIR

    Here's why Anil Kapoor is not on talking terms with brother Boney Kapoor, 'He got angry..'

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February NIR

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster RKK

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster

    Recent Stories

    US President Joe Biden makes fun of Boeing safety standards amid recent shockingly dangerous incidents avv

    US President Joe Biden makes fun of Boeing safety standards amid recent shockingly dangerous incidents

    Badminton star Saina Nehwal slams Congress MLA's sexist comment on BJP candidate AJR

    Badminton star Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader for 'women should be restricted to kitchen' remark

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over violation of MCC

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over MCC violation

    cricket Ashwin slams toxic fan behaviour towards Hardik Pandya: Calls for sportsmanship over fan wars osf

    Ashwin slams toxic fan behaviour towards Hardik Pandya: Calls for sportsmanship over fan wars

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle avv

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon