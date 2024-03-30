Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jaanmoni Das crowned as new captain of the house

Sreethu Krishnan, Nora, and Jaanmoni Das were selected for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced 'No Eviction' this week following the exit of Rocky and Sijo. Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo. Later, Sijo was shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, the selection of a new captain took center stage. The captain holds significant authority within the house, especially during the free nomination phase. This week Jaanmoni Das has been selected as the new captain of the house.

The recent updates suggested that the much-awaited wild-card entry will happen this week. However, the official declaration has not been received yet. The show has frozen the voting lines by canceling the eviction nomination this time. Bigg Boss also announced that the nomination will be made next week. The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day.

