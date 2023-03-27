Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: ​Aniyan Midhun​ to Sruthi Lakshmi, final list of contestants who entered Mohanlal'show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: At the show's big premiere, host Mohanlal stated that the winner would receive a cash award of Rs 50 lakh. Season 5 of Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere on Asianet and stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: The fifth season of the reality programme Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, has begun. Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 boasts diverse participants ranging from social media celebrities to commoners. 18 contestants entered the house and started their journey for 100 days without any contact with the outside world.

At the show's big premiere, host Mohanlal stated that the winner would receive a cash award of Rs 50 lakh. Let's peek at the candidates as they begin their stay in the house with a 'Battle' theme.

Viber Good Devu Sreedevi Menon

Sridevi is a well-known social media influencer. The content developer is eager to express her thoughts on socially significant problems. She is also well-known for her motivating speeches.

Sagar​

Actor Sagar Surya is one of the industry's rising stars. The model got his debut in the sitcom 'Thatteem Mutteem' as Adhi. The actor's recent performances in films like as 'Kuruthi' and 'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan' drew notice.

Junaiz VP​

On social media, this young man is known as Amina Thatha. Junaiz has a large internet fan base because to his humorous videos.

Sruthi Lakshmi​

Actress Sruthi Lakshmi is well-known for her roles in films and television serials. As a kid artist in the television series Nizhalukal, the classical dancer began her career. Subsequently, she received the best actress award for the serial 'Pokkuveyil'. She made her cinematic debut in Dileep's 'Romeo,' and has since played a number of meaty parts.

Maneesha​

​Singer-turned-actress Maneesha is a well-known face among the Malayali public. Fans of her character Vasavadatha in the hit sitcom 'Thatteem Mutteem' adore her. ​

Aniyan Midhun

Aniyan Midhun a Thrissur native, is a well-known Wushu champion. The first south Indian to join the Indian Wushu squad is known as the "Son of the Arabian Sea." Aniyan is also a certified kickboxer and karate instructor in addition to Wushu.

Gopika

Gopika is the 18th contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. She is the first ever commoner to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.

Shiju AR​

Actor Shiju AR is a well-known brand in the business. From his debut film, 'Ishtamanu Nooruvattam,' the actor portrayed a chocolate hero. Shiju has a large fan base not just in Malayalam, but also in Telugu and Tamil. He is now seen in 'Neeyum Njanum' as the lead character Ravi Varman.

Anjuz Rosh:

Actor-VJ Anjuz Rosh is the 11th contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5.

Reneesha Rahiman​

Reneesha Rahiman began her career in 'Seetha Kalyanam' as the principal role Swathi. Following the programme, she appeared in shows like as 'Manasinakkare,' 'Bhayam,' and others. She recently made her acting debut in 'Sita Ramam,' playing a negative part.

Aishwarya Suresh aka Lachugram​

Aishwarya Suresh began her career as a participant on the dance show "Super Dancer Junior." She rose to prominence after appearing in the film 'Thinkalazhcha Nichayam'. She has a large social media following for her glam looks.

Vishnu Joshi​

Vishnu Joshi is a fitness model who is guaranteed to make an impression in the Bigg Boss house. His social media profiles are chock-full of gym videos and photographs of his sculpted figure.

Angeline Mariya​

Angeline Mariya became prominent in the Omar Lulu film 'Nalla Samayam'. She recently made headlines for one of her statements on drug use during the film's promotion.

Nadira Mehrin​

​Nadira Mehrin made waves after being the state's first transgender candidate panellist for a university election. She is also renowned as a community inspiration because she was the first transwoman to enrol in a second post-graduate programme via the Kerala government's transgender quota.

Rinosh George​​

Rinosh George is a musician, singer, and actor. With his song "I'm a Mallu," he became a superstar.

Sobha Viswanath​

Sobha Viswanath is a well-known businesswoman and fashion designer. For the uninitiated, the philanthropist got embroiled in a scandal after 400 kilos of ganja were allegedly found from her apparel shop in Thiruvananthapuram. On the other hand, her battle to prove her innocence was rewarded.

Cerena Ann Johnson

Cerena, a model, just won the title of "Miss Queen Kerala 2022." She has also competed in prominent beauty pageant competitions such as 'Miss Universe UAE '21 and International Glam Queen'19.

The teaser for Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 was enough to pique the interest of the public. The teaser showed two female fans questioning Mohanlal about the forthcoming season. "Will there be another furious doctor (Dr Robin appeared last season) this season?" a girl wonders. "What do you want to know?" says Mohanlal. The presenter then informs them that the fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam would include original participants and that it will be a fun and thrilling show to watch.

The reality show's set is located in Mumbai's Film City. Omung Kumar, an art director and filmmaker, created the Bigg Boss Malayalam home.

Season 5 of Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere on Asianet and stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.



