Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

Salman Khan has been hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss' since its 4th season and is set to be one of the best hosts. Now as the show is gearing into its 17th season, Andy Kumar who appeared on Bigg Boss 7 recalls the finest part of the show, living in the home, and, of course, Salman Khan, the reality show's host.

Andy on Salman

"Salman Khan is an incredible host, and many people watch the show solely for him, let's be honest," he says of the host and Bollywood superstar. Recently, it appears that he may not want to continue with the show. Many YouTubers have said that he doesn't look excited, although there could be other explanations for this. People don't always know what's going on in other people's lives.

Andy on Bigg Boss

"Bigg Boss is an amazing show with a very difficult competition. I believe it has altered dramatically since I was on the show. So, if I were to return to the show, I'd probably have to start from scratch, trying to figure out where to begin in today's society, where social media and fandoms play such a large role in determining success or failure. However, I could be one of those people who, while not having a large fan base, can enter the program and just be themselves. I believe that is one feature that people have neglected to appreciate. After all, it's a reality show, a talent show. Whether they like it or not, you have to go in there and be yourself."

On the work front, Andy Kumar, better known as VJ Andy, is a British television personality based in India. He worked as a video jockey for Channel V and presented various television shows, including the dating reality show 'Dare 2 Date'. He came in fifth place in the seventh season of 'Bigg Boss'.

