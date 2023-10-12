Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

    Andy Kumar believes Bigg Boss is an amazing show with a very difficult competition. 

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Salman Khan has been hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss' since its 4th season and is set to be one of the best hosts. Now as the show is gearing into its 17th season, Andy Kumar who appeared on Bigg Boss 7 recalls the finest part of the show, living in the home, and, of course, Salman Khan, the reality show's host.

    Andy on Salman

    "Salman Khan is an incredible host, and many people watch the show solely for him, let's be honest," he says of the host and Bollywood superstar. Recently, it appears that he may not want to continue with the show. Many YouTubers have said that he doesn't look excited, although there could be other explanations for this. People don't always know what's going on in other people's lives. 

    Andy on Bigg Boss

    "Bigg Boss is an amazing show with a very difficult competition. I believe it has altered dramatically since I was on the show. So, if I were to return to the show, I'd probably have to start from scratch, trying to figure out where to begin in today's society, where social media and fandoms play such a large role in determining success or failure. However, I could be one of those people who, while not having a large fan base, can enter the program and just be themselves. I believe that is one feature that people have neglected to appreciate. After all, it's a reality show, a talent show. Whether they like it or not, you have to go in there and be yourself."

    On the work front, Andy Kumar, better known as VJ Andy, is a British television personality based in India. He worked as a video jockey for Channel V and presented various television shows, including the dating reality show 'Dare 2 Date'. He came in fifth place in the seventh season of 'Bigg Boss'. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 7:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ SHG

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ

    Israel Hamas war Kim Kardashian gets trolled for her viewpoints on the ongoing conflict RBA

    Israel–Hamas war: Kim Kardashian gets trolled for her viewpoints on the ongoing conflict

    Ananya Panday's unseen childhood video of 'smellful perfume' ad leaves Arjun Kapoor giggling - WATCH vma

    Ananya Panday's unseen childhood video of 'smellful perfume' ad leaves Arjun Kapoor giggling - WATCH

    Is Anushka Shetty, Prabhas' girlfriend? When Baahubali star accused Karan Johar of spreading rumours RBA

    Is Anushka Shetty, Prabhas' girlfriend? When Baahubali star accused Karan Johar of spreading rumours

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    Israel Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ SHG

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z' category: Report AJR

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z' category: Report

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon