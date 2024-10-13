Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte makes bold statement, says ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga' (WATCH)

Gunratna Sadavarte, a prominent advocate now in the Bigg Boss 18 house, is known for his outspoken words and political views. On tonight's broadcast of the show, he made a strong comment against Dawood Ibrahim.

Gunratna Sadavarte has emerged as one of this season's most entertaining Bigg Boss candidates. The prominent advocate, known for his controversial speeches and political views, was spotted making one again as he recalled the 1993 Mumbai bombing.

Gunratna was observed telling Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and others that he wanted to give Daud Ibrahim 'fasi' on the road. He recalls the 1993 Mumbai explosions and says he feels upset anytime he thinks about them. He adds that he 'hates' Daud Ibrahim.

Gunratna said, “Main ek din Daud Ibrahim ko faasi dunga chaurahe par. I hate bloody Daud Ibrahim Kaskar.”

Gunratna has made similar remarks in the past. Earlier in one of the episodes, the prominent attorney was seen saying that the Maharashtra government is afraid of him, and that Daud Ibrahim is also afraid of him.

Gunratna was also seen refusing to go to jail when Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Karanveer Mehra urged him to do so in order to free Hema and Tajinder.

