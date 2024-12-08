Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Farah Khan harshly reprimanded Sara Arfeen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for their personal attacks on Karan, stressing the importance of respect and integrity.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 was filled with drama and tension as Farah Khan stepped in as the host, delivering a no-holds-barred critique of the contestants. The segment, "Farah Ki Adalat," saw her confronting the housemates about their actions inside the house, particularly focusing on personal attacks and inappropriate behavior.

Farah Khan didn't hold back in her reprimands. She called out Tajinder Bagga and Sara Arfeen Khan for their actions, slamming them for making personal jabs and not listening to Salman Khan’s advice to avoid crossing the line. Farah pointed out that Bagga had laughed when Sara threw water at Karan and that Sara's behavior was unbecoming, especially as a lady. She also criticized Shilpa for failing to stand up for Karan when Sara’s actions were under scrutiny, highlighting how only a few contestants, like Eisha and Avinash, took a stand for what was right.

The host then turned her focus on Bagga, accusing him of becoming increasingly hostile towards Karan. Farah remarked on Bagga’s constant remarks about Karan, calling him "cute" initially but now increasingly anti-Karan. She also took issue with a specific comment Bagga made about Karan’s uncle, asking the contestants to reflect on their reactions to such personal attacks. Farah pointed out how Eisha and Avinash, who laughed at the comment, would have reacted if it had been made about their families.

While defending himself, Bagga tried to justify his actions by claiming that Karan was making personal attacks first. Still, Farah quickly countered, pointing out that Sara had been the one making personal comments, and Bagga never intervened.

Farah's fiery session left the contestants visibly shaken, reminding them that Bigg Boss is not just a game of strategy, but one of respect and integrity.

