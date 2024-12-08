Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Farah Khan harshly reprimanded Sara Arfeen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for their personal attacks on Karan, stressing the importance of respect and integrity.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Afreen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan Veer Mehra NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 was filled with drama and tension as Farah Khan stepped in as the host, delivering a no-holds-barred critique of the contestants. The segment, "Farah Ki Adalat," saw her confronting the housemates about their actions inside the house, particularly focusing on personal attacks and inappropriate behavior.

Farah Khan didn't hold back in her reprimands. She called out Tajinder Bagga and Sara Arfeen Khan for their actions, slamming them for making personal jabs and not listening to Salman Khan’s advice to avoid crossing the line. Farah pointed out that Bagga had laughed when Sara threw water at Karan and that Sara's behavior was unbecoming, especially as a lady. She also criticized Shilpa for failing to stand up for Karan when Sara’s actions were under scrutiny, highlighting how only a few contestants, like Eisha and Avinash, took a stand for what was right.

The host then turned her focus on Bagga, accusing him of becoming increasingly hostile towards Karan. Farah remarked on Bagga’s constant remarks about Karan, calling him "cute" initially but now increasingly anti-Karan. She also took issue with a specific comment Bagga made about Karan’s uncle, asking the contestants to reflect on their reactions to such personal attacks. Farah pointed out how Eisha and Avinash, who laughed at the comment, would have reacted if it had been made about their families.

While defending himself, Bagga tried to justify his actions by claiming that Karan was making personal attacks first. Still, Farah quickly countered, pointing out that Sara had been the one making personal comments, and Bagga never intervened.

Farah's fiery session left the contestants visibly shaken, reminding them that Bigg Boss is not just a game of strategy, but one of respect and integrity.

ALSO READ Dharmendra’s 100-acre luxurious farmhouse in Lonavala: Inside photos

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple dmn

Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple

It will happen soon..', Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir discussing a film together? Read on ATG

'It will happen soon..', Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir discussing a film together? Read on

Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details AJR

Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert WATCH ATG

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert |WATCH

Outhouse trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

How much did Shah Rukh Khan earn for his performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals NTI

How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon