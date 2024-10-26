Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey's mother Bhaavna Pandey blasted on Avinash Mishra

A new twist unfolds in the ongoing feud between Avinash and Chahatt in Bigg Boss 18. Their mothers were called into the house, leading to a heated exchange of accusations. What's the truth behind this whole matter?

Bigg Boss 18 Chahat Pandey's mother Bhaavna Pandey blasted on Avinash Mishra
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

'Bigg Boss' is a show that thrives on controversies. Every day brings new drama. Now, a major twist has unfolded in the 18th season. For the first time, two contestants' mothers were brought face-to-face, possibly to witness their children's actions. We're talking about Avinash Mishra's mother, Sangeeta Mishra, and Chahatt Pandey's mother, Bhavna Pandey. When the two came face-to-face in the Bigg Boss house, sparks flew. Let's delve into the details of this incident...

Chahatt Pandey's Serious Allegation Against Avinash

A promo for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shared on X. It shows Sangeeta Mishra and Bhavna Pandey inside the 'Bigg Boss' house. Their children, Avinash Mishra and Chahatt Pandey, are also present. Chahatt complains about Avinash's comments, claiming he said she was in love with him and wanted to see him wet. Avinash's mother defends him, saying it was a joke.

Chahatt Pandey's Mother Gives a Piece of Her Mind

Chahatt's mother retaliates, "Listen, you don't call a panchayat to make jokes. You call a panchayat to insult someone." Sangeeta retorts, "Do only girls have respect? Don't boys have any?" Avinash and Chahatt then get into an argument. Avinash tells Chahatt, "I'm not taunting you, nor am I laughing. Talk with respect." This infuriates Bhavna Pandey, who exclaims, "Don't teach manners, Avinash. All of India is seeing your manners."

 

 

What is the Chahatt-Avinash Dispute?

Recently, Chahatt poured water on a sleeping Avinash. While Avinash didn't react then, he later spoke about Chahatt to other contestants. He admitted his mistake on national television, claiming that during their two years working together on a TV show, Chahatt developed feelings for him, which he didn't reciprocate. He even alleged that Chahatt wanted to see him shirtless and wet. This enraged Chahatt, who retorted that he wasn't even equal to the dust of her feet and that she spits on him and men like him.

