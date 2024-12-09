Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

In a shocking twist on Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra nominates his best friend Vivian Dsena, leaving fans stunned. The move raises questions about their friendship and the game’s dynamics.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, nominations took center stage once again, bringing a wave of shocking moments and unexpected twists. Every Monday, contestants are asked to nominate one another, and this week’s nominations brought more drama than usual. After last week’s surprise no-elimination announcement, this week’s task promised to be filled with surprises that left fans on the edge of their seats.

A new promo has given fans a glimpse of the intense nominations task. The contestants were asked to nominate based on their opinions about fellow housemates. Chaahat Pandey nominated Eisha Singh, claiming that she always gets involved in fights. Eisha, however, quickly fired back, suggesting that Chaahat's lack of friends might be the reason behind her involvement in conflicts.

However, the real shock came when Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra nominated Vivian Dsena. Digvijay expressed his desire to see Vivian leave the house, while Avinash’s nomination stunned everyone, including Vivian himself. Avinash explained his choice by criticizing the ongoing "Karan Arjun" angle, which involved Vivian, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Avinash’s move left the house in shock, with Karan Veer Mehra and Digvijay visibly amused by the situation. Vivian’s expression of confusion added to the drama.

This move by Avinash marks a dramatic shift in the dynamics of the show. The trio—Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian—had previously formed a close bond, claiming to support each other throughout the game. However, Avinash nominating his best friend Vivian raises questions about whether this friendship is truly as strong as it seemed. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Eisha Singh’s nomination and wondering if this marks the beginning of a new rivalry in the house. With tensions rising, the next episode promises more twists and turns in this high-stakes game.

