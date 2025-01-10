Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu supports Chum Darang ahead of show's finale

Following the Ticket to finals task, housemates devised every imaginable tactic to ensure their place in the finals. Among the enthusiasm, Pema Khandu expressed his support for Chum and encouraged locals to vote for her.

Chum's Instagram account uploaded a copy of the Chief Minister's post, which said, “I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don’t forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang (sic).”

The Badhaai Do actor's Instagram page responded to the well wishes by writing, “To the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh @pemakhandu_bjp Sir, We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering support for Chum Darang. Her exceptional journey in the Bigg Boss house has made every Arunachali and the whole of North East India immensely proud. Her achievements and the values she represents on such a prestigious platform have not only highlighted the talent of our state but have also brought it into the global spotlight' (sic).”

In the most recent Ticket to finals assignment, Bigg Boss gave participants a direct claim to their seat in the finals. Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang battled against one other, with the Shakti actor winning the assignment and Chum hurt. Despite winning the round, Vivian felt bad and gave the ticket to Chum, who eventually rejected to take it. Thus, Bigg Boss deemed the mission null and invalid.

