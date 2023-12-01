Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar indulge in massive fight, disapproves with her language

    Abhishek Kumar asked Munawar Faruqui to regulate Mannara Chopra's behavior in the house because she was continually calling him ass (donkey).

    Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar indulge in massive fight, disapproves with her language RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 7:40 AM IST

    Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 has been generating a lot of talk since day one. In the recent episodes, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar got into a massive fight once again. The two got into a heated conversation when Mannara heard Abhishek talk about her to Anurag Dobhal. She called Abhishek an ass (donkey) which made him more furious. 

    Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar square off another time

    In the last night's episode, Abhishek asked Munawar Faruqui to regulate Mannara Chopra's behavior in the house because she was continually calling him ass (donkey). Munawar attempted to be a pacifier between Mannara and Abhishek for the uninitiated, but his attempts were futile in reuniting them.

    Abhishek constantly moans to Munawar about Mannara and Munawar, on the other hand, is irritated by their behavior and eventually lashes out at Abhishek for touching him. Abhishek warns Anurag not to cause further friction between him and Mannara.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Abhishek calls Mannara - Munnara

    Mannara becomes enraged when Abhishek Kumar refers to her as 'Munnara'. He taunts Mannara indirectly by referring to her as Munnara. Once again, the two get into a heated dispute.

    Bigg Boss 17

    When it comes to Bigg Boss 17, the show has been generating news since its first episode. This week, eight participants have been nominated for elimination. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be hosted by Karan Johar, while Salman Khan will be unavailable owing to prior business commitments.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 7:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Subbalakshmi Amma, the actress known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam? rkn

    Who is Subbalakshmi Amma, the actress known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam?

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87 rkn

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more ATG

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy? ATG

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy?

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023 rkn

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023

    Recent Stories

    World Aids Day 2023: Quotes, Slogans, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this day ATG EAI

    World Aids Day 2023: Quotes, Slogans, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this day

    World AIDS Day 2023: Inception to red ribbon symbol, interesting facts about this day EAI

    World AIDS Day 2023: Inception to red ribbon symbol, interesting facts about this day

    World AIDS Day 2023: From bedsides to breakthroughs-Innovations in AIDS treatment protocols RBA

    World AIDS Day 2023: From bedsides to breakthroughs-Innovations in AIDS treatment protocols

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 1 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Taurus Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 1, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon