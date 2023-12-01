Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar indulge in massive fight, disapproves with her language

Abhishek Kumar asked Munawar Faruqui to regulate Mannara Chopra's behavior in the house because she was continually calling him ass (donkey).

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 has been generating a lot of talk since day one. In the recent episodes, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar got into a massive fight once again. The two got into a heated conversation when Mannara heard Abhishek talk about her to Anurag Dobhal. She called Abhishek an ass (donkey) which made him more furious.

Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar square off another time

In the last night's episode, Abhishek asked Munawar Faruqui to regulate Mannara Chopra's behavior in the house because she was continually calling him ass (donkey). Munawar attempted to be a pacifier between Mannara and Abhishek for the uninitiated, but his attempts were futile in reuniting them.

Abhishek constantly moans to Munawar about Mannara and Munawar, on the other hand, is irritated by their behavior and eventually lashes out at Abhishek for touching him. Abhishek warns Anurag not to cause further friction between him and Mannara.

Abhishek calls Mannara - Munnara

Mannara becomes enraged when Abhishek Kumar refers to her as 'Munnara'. He taunts Mannara indirectly by referring to her as Munnara. Once again, the two get into a heated dispute.

Bigg Boss 17

When it comes to Bigg Boss 17, the show has been generating news since its first episode. This week, eight participants have been nominated for elimination. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be hosted by Karan Johar, while Salman Khan will be unavailable owing to prior business commitments.