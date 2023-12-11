Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation

    Arun Mashettey and Vicky Jain were good friends during their time at the Dimag Makan and got into a verbal brawl over house tasks in the last episode.

    Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 7:28 AM IST

    Seems like the word 'peace' does not go well in the Bigg Boss 17 house as every day one or the other contestant gets into fights. Recently, Arun Mashettey and Vicky Jain were at odds and were seen having a heated conversation. The two, who were good friends during their time at the Dimag Makan, got into a verbal brawl over house tasks in the last episode. Arun begins by inquiring about Vicky's cleaning tasks to which Vicky responds by saying it is an off day. Next, when sweeping the Chowk area, Arun refers to Vicky as "paltu", and Vicky then refers to Arun as "chugli".

    When Arun remarks on Vicky's hair patch, things spiral out of control. As Vicky asks Abhishek for permission to wear his beanie, Arun interjects, "Is it time for some further help?" Ankita Lokhande was not pleased with the remark. She aggressively says that this is a private matter and asks Arun to please do not be impolite as by this, he is embarrassing himself.

    Bigg Boss 17

    Meanwhile, Sana Raees Khan is the latest Bigg Boss houseguest to be evicted. Salman Khan revealed the new wild card candidate on the Weekend Ka Vaar show following Sana's exit. Park Min-jun, also known as Aoora, is the latest wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 7:28 AM IST
