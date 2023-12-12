Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt get nominated for the week

The week's episode started with Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's heated argument where the two crossed all boundaries and passed personal comments on each other. Abhishek age shamed Vicky and questioned him about what he did at the age of 40. Vicky mocks Abhishek by saying that Samarth is twenty times wiser than him and that Isha Malviya (Abhishek's ex-girlfriend) is the luckiest girl in the world to have him.

In the second half of the episode, Bigg Boss sends a written message to the screen saying, 'Back to normal'. The week's nominations take place and Bigg Boss calls each contestant to the confession room and asks them to give two names whom they want to eliminate from the house.

Nominations

Isha, Samarth, Ankita, Vicky, Arun and more nominate Abhishek, and after the nomination task is over, Abhishek, Vicky, and Khanzaadi are nominated. Neil Bhatt is nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season, so his name is added. Arun is saved from nominations as he has won an immunity task.

Sana Raees Khan was the most recent contestant to be evicted, and her journey came to an end this week. During the ninth week of the show, popular K-pop artist Aoora joined the Bigg Boss House as the season's third wildcard competitor.