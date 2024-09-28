Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhansali Productions celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, star of SLB's 'Love & War'!

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga LOVE & WAR has generated a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Everyone is excitedly anticipating SLB's next cinematic masterpiece as Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor will be the film's main stars. Amid mounting anticipation for the movie, the producers sent a touching birthday wish to Ranbir Kapoor.

    The makers of LOVE & WAR took to their social media and shared a warm birthday message for Ranbir Kapoor, along with the caption, "From the Saawariya of our hearts to a shining star! Wishing #RanbirKapoor a very happy birthday"

     

     

    Notably, LOVE & WAR marks the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and SLB after Saawariya. While the actor has always ruled hearts with his charming aura, it will indeed be a unique experience to watch him in the enthralling world that SLB brings to the screen in this film. This will be Ranbir Kapoor's next film after Animal.

    It's exciting to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali's remarkable collaboration with the three talented actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026.

