Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre's marriage went through rough patch for last four years

    Shubhangi Atre and her estranged husband, Piyush Poorey, will co-parent their 18-year-old daughter, Ashi. The renowned actress opened up on how their marriage went through a rough patch over the past four years.

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre's marriage went through rough patch for last four years vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Actress Shubhangi Atre, who confirmed her separation from husband Piyush Poorey in a recent interview, was reportedly trying hard to save their marriage for the last four years. 

    According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the actress had been facing troubles in her married life for a long time as her in-laws were not very happy about her continuing work in showbiz.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her toned booty in black and white bra

    The entertainment portal also claimed that Shubhangi and Piyush's married life was on the rocks four years ago, but back then, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress had denied the rumors and had said that all was well between her and her now-estranged husband, Piyush.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shubhangi spoke up about living separately from her husband, Piyush Poorey, after nineteen years of marriage and revealed that the duo could not resolve their differences. 

    She said, "It has been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realized that we could not resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

    Shubhangi Atre also described that even though the family is her top priority, she chose her mental stability first. She added, "It is difficult. My family is my top priority. All of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it is bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was affected. But we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

    The former couple also has an 18-year-old daughter, Ashi, and they have decided to co-parent her. Shubhangi concluded the interview by sharing, "I do not want her to get deprived of her father’s love."

    ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid HOT Photos: Supermodel ramps up hotness with her sultry looks in bikini

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance steps RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha's dance steps

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details vma

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details vma

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites vma

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional vma

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

    Recent Stories

    Women Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha hold hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi AJR

    'Women's Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha holds hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance steps RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha's dance steps

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins deceased mother-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

    HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details - adt

    HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details

    Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar AJR

    Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon