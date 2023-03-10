Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre's marriage went through rough patch for last four years

Shubhangi Atre and her estranged husband, Piyush Poorey, will co-parent their 18-year-old daughter, Ashi. The renowned actress opened up on how their marriage went through a rough patch over the past four years.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who confirmed her separation from husband Piyush Poorey in a recent interview, was reportedly trying hard to save their marriage for the last four years.

According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the actress had been facing troubles in her married life for a long time as her in-laws were not very happy about her continuing work in showbiz.

The entertainment portal also claimed that Shubhangi and Piyush's married life was on the rocks four years ago, but back then, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress had denied the rumors and had said that all was well between her and her now-estranged husband, Piyush.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shubhangi spoke up about living separately from her husband, Piyush Poorey, after nineteen years of marriage and revealed that the duo could not resolve their differences.

She said, "It has been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realized that we could not resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

Shubhangi Atre also described that even though the family is her top priority, she chose her mental stability first. She added, "It is difficult. My family is my top priority. All of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it is bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was affected. But we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

The former couple also has an 18-year-old daughter, Ashi, and they have decided to co-parent her. Shubhangi concluded the interview by sharing, "I do not want her to get deprived of her father’s love."

