Bengali stars Jeetu Kamal, Nabanita Das part ways, file for divorce, here's what we know

On May 6, 2019, Jeetu Kamal and Nabanita Das got married in a grand ceremony. Their love story had begun on the sets of a Star Jalsa serial and had blossomed into marriage. However, after four years of happiness and bliss, everything has come to an end for the star couple. Although still married on paper, yet they have already filed for divorce. Fans and wellwishers are in shock after following Nabanita's Facebook post. The question here remains as to why this 'smart pair' of Tolly para is parting ways? Nabanita wrote a long post on her social media handle announcing the separation. The heroine wrote an open letter to her husband Jeetu. Later she spoke to the media where she said that she wanted to unburden herself and feel light by opening up to someone. "We will live apart for another three months. Most probably, the final date of the dirvorce will be announced in August." she added.

Even though Nabanita was vocal about the matter, her husband kept mum for long. He was unavailable over calls and did not wish to speak to media at all. Finally, Jeetu too took to his social media and replied saying: 'তোমায় শুরুতেও আগলেছি, আজও আগলাব। আগামীতে তাই করব, বাচ্চা বউ।’ )Referring to her as a 'child wife', he said that he had always protected her in the past and always will in the future.) Alongside, he also shared a letter he wrote for his wife during the lockdown. Some photos from the sets of the serial, 'Mahapith Tarapith' were shared in the letter. Addressing the media, he said: ‘মিডিয়া বন্ধুদের কাছে ক্ষমাপ্রার্থী। একটু বোঝো তোমরা’। (Apoligies to my friends from the media. Kindly try and understand)

Jeetu's old post clearly shows how much he cares for his wife. Jitu was worried about Nabanita having to shoot alone during the COVID-19 period. He had even written, 'Who will look after you from today? You put your hands on your face without your knowledge, you don't clean your hands properly while washing your hands, the face mas keeps falling from the nose. You can not even be stern if some random person approaches you without a mask. You can never say NO in a loud tone.I noticed everything and even scolded her a lot'.

Nabanita and Jeetu went to London to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in May. Jeetu had however reached the spot for shooting a sequence. The actress clarified that the tickets were pre-booked and she did not want to cancel her first foreign trip. The decision of separation had already been taken by then. However, what actually is the reason behind their divorce? Nabanita told Anandabazar Patrika- 'We were not agreeing on several issues. I can't say whether this was affecting his life or not but it was affecting mine, for sure."

