Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's BlueTick: I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification

Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kajol,Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor and others have lost their blue ticks on Twitter. Indian actor and director, Parambrata Chatterjee, who primarily works in the Bengali film industry opened up about losing his blue tick and what he feels about the move.

As Twitter began removing the blue check from the user's profile, which signifies account verification, it appeared like all hell had broken loose. As a result, thousands of celebrities from various fields—politicians, actors, journalists, athletes, etc.—lost the verification ticks off their Twitter handles.

Along with many other celebrities, prominent Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee also lost the blue tick badge from his Twitter account. He refused to pay Twitter to maintain his verified account. The microblogging service wants users to pay $8 (about Rs 655) per month for web, $1,000 (a little over Rs 82,000) per month for businesses, and an extra $50 (around Rs 4K) per month for accounts.

To quote the actor,he said, “I am not going to pay a penny and I have absolutely nothing to worry about. I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification to live my life. What extra does a blue tic give us in life? Absolutely nothing.”

The blue tick on Twitter was lost by several international and local cinema icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Halle Berry, Idris Alba, and others. Some accounts still show the blue tick, and Twitter sent them a message informing them that their performance has been verified since they signed up for Twitter Blue.

In Arindam Sil's 'Shabash Feluda' on Zee5, Parambrata will soon be seen playing the role of the iconic Bengali detective. Rwitobroto Mukherjee plays Topshe in the Gangtoke Gondogol-inspired television series, which will be cancelled on May 5. The show also features Ritwick Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh.