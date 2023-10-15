Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Azhar Iqubal joins 'Shark Tank 3' judges panel, all you need to know about Inshorts' CEO

    Azhar Iqubal is the co-founder and CEO of the breakthrough news app, Inshorts. He will be part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank.

    Azhar Iqubal joins 'Shark Tank 3' judges panel, all you need to know about Inshorts' CEO RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    Sony LIV's famous entrepreneurial reality show 'Shark Tank India' is back with season 3. The platform took to its Instagram to announce the launch of its new episode which has a twist. The show's panel consisted of four judges has now added another one to its list. Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of the breakthrough news app, Inshorts, has joined the list of distinguished Sharks, after entrepreneurs such as Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms, and Deepinder Goyal, Founder, and CEO, of Zomato.

    The post

    Shark Tank Season 3's panel

    This season's panel will feature the brilliant minds of - Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com).

    About Shark Tank India 3

    Shark Tank India 3 is set to achieve new heights thanks to the outstanding skills of these Sharks and the captivating host Rahul Dua. As aspiring entrepreneurs from around India prepare to enter the Tank of Dreams once more, expect to experience the power of creativity, entrepreneurship, and unrivaled resolve like never before.

    At Shark Tank, aspiring Indian entrepreneurs pitch their business plans to a panel of investors in order to encourage them to invest in their ideas.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read ATG

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read

    PM Modi invites Amitabh Bachchan to explore Gujarat's Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity ATG

    PM Modi invites Amitabh Bachchan to explore Gujarat's Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person' RKK

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person'

    Tamil art director Milan passes away in Azerbaijan RKK

    Tamil art director Milan passes away in Azerbaijan

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts ATG

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts

    Recent Stories

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read ATG

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read

    football Barcelona determined to secure Joao Felix permanently; Negotiations in progress with Atletico Madrid osf

    Barcelona determined to secure Joao Felix permanently; Negotiations in progress with Atletico Madrid

    From Kiara Advani to Vijay Varma, best looks from Lakme Fashion Week RKK

    From Kiara Advani to Vijay Varma, best looks from Lakmé Fashion Week

    Explained How Hamas' underground tunnels pose a complex challenge for Israel's defence snt

    Explained: How Hamas' underground tunnels pose a complex challenge for Israel's defence

    Football Jim Ratcliffe's nears acquisition of 25% stake in Manchester United, Outpacing Sheikh Jassim osf

    Manchester United takeover: Jim Ratcliffe set to 'buy 25% stake' after Sheikh Jassim's withdrawal from race

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon