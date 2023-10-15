Azhar Iqubal joins 'Shark Tank 3' judges panel, all you need to know about Inshorts' CEO

Azhar Iqubal is the co-founder and CEO of the breakthrough news app, Inshorts. He will be part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank.

Sony LIV's famous entrepreneurial reality show 'Shark Tank India' is back with season 3. The platform took to its Instagram to announce the launch of its new episode which has a twist. The show's panel consisted of four judges has now added another one to its list. Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of the breakthrough news app, Inshorts, has joined the list of distinguished Sharks, after entrepreneurs such as Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms, and Deepinder Goyal, Founder, and CEO, of Zomato.

The post

Shark Tank Season 3's panel

This season's panel will feature the brilliant minds of - Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com).

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 is set to achieve new heights thanks to the outstanding skills of these Sharks and the captivating host Rahul Dua. As aspiring entrepreneurs from around India prepare to enter the Tank of Dreams once more, expect to experience the power of creativity, entrepreneurship, and unrivaled resolve like never before.

At Shark Tank, aspiring Indian entrepreneurs pitch their business plans to a panel of investors in order to encourage them to invest in their ideas.