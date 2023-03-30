Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online

    The James Cameron film Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theatres in December of last year, and it is now officially available online. You can watch it online here.
     

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Avatar: The Way of Water is finally accessible for internet viewing. After its initial theatrical release in December of last year, the James Cameron-directed blockbuster became the world's third-highest-grossing film of all time. It is the follow-up to the epic 2009 film Avatar, which depicts the narrative of the Na'vi people residing on Pandora. But, Avatar 2 moved its attention to the Metkayina clan's aquatic life. Scroll down to learn where to watch the Oscar-nominated film online.

    Where can you watch Avatar: The Way of Water online?
    Avatar: The Way of Water is accessible on various streaming services and video-on-demand stores, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft. Fans may also pay $19.99 to watch the film in ultra-HD resolution.

    Because there is currently no rental option for the film, the only alternative choice is to obtain a digital copy. Viewers may watch it whenever they want after purchasing it.

    It should be mentioned that, like the previous film in James Cameron's trilogy, the sequel will ultimately be accessible on Disney+. This is due to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. It is unclear when the film will be accessible for streaming on the site.

    More on Avatar: The Way of Water
    The sequel takes place 13 years after the events of the first film, and it follows Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldanda) family as they face a new danger. Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in prominent roles, in addition to Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. The sequel was released in theatres worldwide on December 16, after a long wait after the first film's release. The film was released in many languages in India, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
