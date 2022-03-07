Attack trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack'?

John Abraham has shared the first trailer for his upcoming action film, Attack. The film stars John with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, and on April 01, it will be released in theatres.

Since the first look of John Abraham’s Attack had been released, fans could not hold their excitement. Later, the teaser had added more excitement and hype amongst fans. Today, March 07 the makers released the trailer where we can see a jam-packed video with action sequences and an intriguing premise.

The film features John Abraham, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier was supposed to be released on Republic Day 2022. Now the film is set to release in theatres on April 01.

Taking to social media, John Abraham shared the trailer of Attack: Part 1 and wrote, "INDIA’S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! 🔥#ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio#Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22."

After watching the trailer, we can easily say India has got its first super soldier in John Abraham. Attack is director by Lakshya Raj, the film is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions.